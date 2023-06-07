Mayor Wu Was Passenger In Car Crash, Police Investigate

A department vehicle carrying Mayor Michelle Wu was involved in a crash on occurred on Tuesday, June 7, according to Wu's press office.

A civilian vehicle struck the driver's side fender of the unmarked police car that was carrying Wu at the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and Blakemore Street, according to WCVB.

No one sustained major injuries in the crash, Wu's press office said.

The incident is under investigation, as per regulations for all crashes involving departmental motor vehicles.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.