Mostly Cloudy 62°

SHARE

Mayor Wu Was Passenger In Car Crash, Police Investigate

Boston's mayor was a passenger inside a vehicle that was involved in a crash, officials say. 

Mayor Michelle Wu regularly posts photos of herself taking the train to her Twitter, but on the day of the incident was unfortunately in a car.
Mayor Michelle Wu regularly posts photos of herself taking the train to her Twitter, but on the day of the incident was unfortunately in a car. Photo Credit: Twitter: Michelle Wu @wutrain
Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories

A department vehicle carrying Mayor Michelle Wu was involved in a crash on occurred on Tuesday, June 7, according to Wu's press office. 

A civilian vehicle struck the driver's side fender of the unmarked police car that was carrying Wu at the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and Blakemore Street, according to WCVB.

No one sustained major injuries in the crash, Wu's press office said. 

The incident is under investigation, as per regulations for all crashes involving departmental motor vehicles. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE