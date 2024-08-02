Matt Damon Lobbies For 'Beautiful' Statue Of Robin Williams In Boston Park

Cambridge native Matt Damon hopes it will happen.

During an interview for his new movie "The Instigators," Damon said he'd heard of a proposal to honor the late actor that he called "beautiful." The idea is to cast a bronze statue of Robin Williams and place it on the bench in the Boston Public Garden, where the two had an iconic scene in the film "Good Will Hunting."

Someone proposed to us, an artist, to do a bronze statue of Robin and permanently put it there, and the idea being if you feel alone ... you can go sit next to him, which I think is the coolest idea. It would be the most beautiful installation and such a tribute to that guy who I think would have loved that.

Williams plays Sean the psychiatrist to Damon's Will Hunting in the film. In the scene, Sean gives Will some tough love and offers him a helping hand — if Will is willing to take it. The monologue he gives helped lead to his Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor for the movie.

The bench where they sat overlooking a small pond is a tourist destination for many, who often leave flowers or notes in homage to Williams.

Williams died in 2014 at the age of 63. He took his own life after being diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, his wife Susan Schneider Williams said.

"The Instigators" opened in theaters on Friday, Aug. 2, and will stream on AppleTV beginning Aug. 9.

