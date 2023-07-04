Massachusetts Staple Christmas Tree Shops Now Plans To Close All Its Stores

The 53-year-old discount home-goods chain offers seasonal decor year-round, along with assorted gifts, kitchen items, and furniture.

In May, the company announced it was closing 10 of its approximately 80 stores after filing for bankruptcy.

Now, the company has reached an agreement with its stakeholders to liquidate the remaining approximately 70 stores unless a buyer emerges, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 10 stores already slated for closure are:

Rockland County, New York: 32 Spring Valley Marketplace, Spring Valley;

Jefferson County, New York: 21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop West, Watertown;

Cape Cod, Massachusetts: Davis Straits, Route 28 Falmouth Plaza, Falmouth, Massachusetts;

Barnstable County, Massachusetts: Cranberry Highway Route 6A, Sagamore;

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania: 2350 Lincoln Highway East Suite 200 in East Lampeter Township

Chester County, Pennsylvania: 955 E. Lancaster Ave., East Caln Township, near Downingtown;

Prince William County, Virginia: 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Unit 104, Woodbridge;

Pembroke Pines, Florida: 11470 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines;

Cobb County, Georgia: 845 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw;

Genesee County, Michigan: 4071 Miller Road, Flint.

Christmas Tree Shops, whose headquarters is in Middleboro, Massachusetts, located in Plymouth County, announced the store closures this week after filing a petition for Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code on Friday, May 5.

The first Christmas Tree Shops store opened in 1970 in Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts, located in Barnstable County.

