Mass State Trooper Hospitalized After Assault By Wanted Man

Joseph W. Russell, of Weymouth, was arrested on Monday, July 3 after kicking and punching a police officer and a state trooper, sending the state trooper to the hospital, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The state trooper saw Russell, age 27, in the area of Southampton Street just before 7:50 a.m. and recognized him as the subject of multiple active arrest warrants for drug-related offenses.

The trooper approached Russell, who ran away on foot down Atkinson Street.

A Boston police officer joined the trooper in pursuing Russell.

Russell tried to instigate nearby people to intervene in the chase. No one is believed to have followed Russell's requests.

When the two law enforcement officers caught up to Russell he attempted to evade arrest by punching and kicking them both.

Despite his violent protests, Russell was successfully arrested and taken into custody.

The trooper sustained a minor injury during the assault and was transported to Boston Medical Center by Boston EMS.

Russell was taken to the State Police-Tunnels Barracks where he was booked on the two outstanding drug-related warrants, one out of Boston Municipal Court, the other out of South Boston District Court, as well as on new charges of assault and battery on a police officer (two counts) and resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

