Man Vandalized Paul Revere’s Tombstone, Holocaust Memorial In Boston: Police

Lawrence Hawkins, 46, of Boston, faces multiple charges after police said he left a trail of destruction that began on Saturday, Nov. 25.

It started with Hawkins breaking into a building near 125 Charles St., Boston police said. Police found the front door smashed in by a brick just after 11:30 p.m. Surveillance video from the store captured the man's face.

Police said they found more surveillance videos on Sunday that showed Hawkins throwing a brick at the New England Holocaust Memorial on Union Street, along with more vandalism. Authorities didn't say if the incident was politically motivated.

Officers arrested Hawkins at a shelter on Southampton Street early Sunday morning. Police said there were also several other windows smashed in around the area that they have blamed on the Boston man.

Shortly after his arrest, officers were alerted to Granary Burying Ground near Tremont and Bromfield streets, where 14 tombstones were damaged, including Paul Revere’s. Six others were destroyed at the adjacent King's Chapel Burying Ground.

Surveillance video showed the vandal, who matched Hawkins' description, pull some grave markers from the ground and break up others, police said.

Hawkins is charged with:

Multiple counts of destruction of property

Destruction of a place of worship

Defacing a burial site

The National Park Services has been notified of the incident, according to police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.