Man Tries To Sneak 'Vampire Straw' Through Boston Airport: TSA

A 26-year-old Chicago man was arrested on Sunday, April 23, after he tried to get his "Vampire Straw" through a security checkpoint at Boston Logan International Aiport, authorities said. 

TSA agents confiscated this Vampire Straw from a Chicago man at Boston Logan Airport on Sunday, April 23. The titanium metal rod is sold as an easily hidden self-defense weapon. Photo Credit: TSA — New England
Josh Lanier
Arman Achuthan Nair was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, Massachusetts State Police said. 

Designed by Laci Szabo, the Vampire Straw, is a $75 titanium straw that can be used for drinks but is meant to be a secret weapon, the manufacturer said. 

"Designed for self-defense, the Vampire Straw is super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger; its chiseled tip is sharp enough to puncture most synthetic materials," the website said.  "The Vampire straw is also a very effective tire deflator and can be carried in a cup, in public without attracting attention."

State police said TSA agents noticed the straw during a routine screening around 5:40 p.m. State police arrested Nair soon after, officials said. 

