Man Tries To Sneak 'Vampire Straw' Through Boston Airport: TSA

Arman Achuthan Nair was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, Massachusetts State Police said.

Designed by Laci Szabo, the Vampire Straw, is a $75 titanium straw that can be used for drinks but is meant to be a secret weapon, the manufacturer said.

"Designed for self-defense, the Vampire Straw is super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger; its chiseled tip is sharp enough to puncture most synthetic materials," the website said. "The Vampire straw is also a very effective tire deflator and can be carried in a cup, in public without attracting attention."

State police said TSA agents noticed the straw during a routine screening around 5:40 p.m. State police arrested Nair soon after, officials said.

