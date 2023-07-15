Man Stole Truck With Baby Inside Then Left Child On Dorchester Sidewalk

The child's parents called police just before 3 p.m. after they got out of their truck at 430 Geneva Ave. to tend to the toddler, Boston police said. That's when a man jumped into the driver's seat and sped away toward Bowdoin Street with the child still inside.

The man returned moments later and dropped the child off on the sidewalk where he'd stolen the truck, police said. He sped off again after that. Paramedics evaluated the toddler after it was reunited with its parents. Police did not say if the baby was injured.

Officers found the stolen truck abandoned about an hour later at 156 Columbia Rd, police said.

Investigators described the car thief as a heavy-set, light-skinned Hispanic man with long hair and a beard. He was wearing a grey shirt with grey pants.

Boston police investigators ask anyone with information on the incident or the suspect to contact detectives immediately at 617-343-4335. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS.

