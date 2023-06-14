Man Crashes Truck, Nabbed For OUI, Chelsea Road Closed For Electrical Repairs

Wilfredo Chun, of Everett, was arrested after crashing a dump truck in Chelsea on Tuesday, June 13, affecting electrical systems and causing road closures through the following morning, according to Captain David Betz at the Chelsea Police Department.

The crash and dangling live wires closed Everett Avenue, Third Street, and the Beacon Street off-ramp to vehicles and pedestrians.

Chun is facing the following charges:

Operating under the influence

Operating without a license

Operating negligently

Chun was held overnight and will likely be arraigned on Wednesday, June 14,

Photos from the scene show parked vehicles impacted by the incident.

Third Street was still closed from Broadway to Everett Avenue the morning following the crash while electrical systems are repaired and telephone poles are raised.

The area is usually congested, and traffic will be compounded because of the closure. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.