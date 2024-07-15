Man, 80, Killed In Early Morning Revere Fire

Firefighters were called to the 104 Patriot Parkway home at about 5:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke pouring out of the house. Crews were told the elderly man had limited mobility and was trapped inside, the state Fire Marshal's Office said.

Firefighters forced their way inside, pulled the man to safety, and began life-saving measures. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

No one else was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“On behalf of the Revere Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to this man’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Christopher P. Bright. “This was a tragic event for them and our community.”

