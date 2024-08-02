Partly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

'Love Is Blind' Netflix Series Searches For New Contestants In Mass.

Casting producers for the through-the-wall Netflix dating series "Love Is Blind" are scouring the New England area for potential contestants for the show's upcoming season.

Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortes, who met on season six of "Love is Blind," celebrated their first wedding anniversary in 2024.&nbsp;

Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortes, who met on season six of "Love is Blind," celebrated their first wedding anniversary in 2024. 

 Photo Credit: Netflix
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The show, which has aired for six seasons, asks potential couples to bond and "date" for 10 days in sound-proof pods, followed by weeks of face-to-face courtship, the creator told Us Weekly. In the end, the couples must decide to get engaged or married. 

It's had mixed results with 10 couples getting hitched and several others still dating. Many have broken up following the series. 

Anyone interested in joining those numbers can apply to audition on the show at libcasting.com

Potential contestants must be 21 years or older, single, have a passport, and cannot be a public official or one running for office, the casting agents say in the application. 

Applications must also fill out a lengthy questionnaire that asks for a 15-second video explaining why you would be a good contestant. 

Click here for more information on the casting process. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE