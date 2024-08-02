'Love Is Blind' Netflix Series Searches For New Contestants In Mass.

The show, which has aired for six seasons, asks potential couples to bond and "date" for 10 days in sound-proof pods, followed by weeks of face-to-face courtship, the creator told Us Weekly. In the end, the couples must decide to get engaged or married.

It's had mixed results with 10 couples getting hitched and several others still dating. Many have broken up following the series.

Anyone interested in joining those numbers can apply to audition on the show at libcasting.com.

Potential contestants must be 21 years or older, single, have a passport, and cannot be a public official or one running for office, the casting agents say in the application.

Applications must also fill out a lengthy questionnaire that asks for a 15-second video explaining why you would be a good contestant.

Click here for more information on the casting process.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.