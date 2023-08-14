Lottery Winner: $50K Ticket Sold At This Copiague Store

You may be the lucky winner.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, New York Lottery officials announced that a third-prize winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Copiague store, Sny Enterprises, located at 880 Merrick Road.

The ticket is worth $50,000 and was part of the Saturday, Aug. 12 drawing.

Powerball game numbers are drawn Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, with red Powerball being drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.7 million to help support education in New York State during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, making it North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

