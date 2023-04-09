Trek Into Spring With Boston Area's Best Hiking Trails

A hike is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of warmer weather and these trails, selected by Yelp, offer Bostonians an active outdoors excursion without straying too far from home.

There are parks and trails near the Boston area to suit any adventurer's needs, whether you're looking for bird watching, a quick jaunt, or all-day activities. Check out these top-rated trails as reviewed on Yelp.

Bumpkin Island (Boston)

A perfect camping, hiking, or kayaking destination, Bumpkin Island has flower-lined trails and shell-covered beaches. History buffs will enjoy exploring the remains of an old farmhouse or an abandoned children's hospital founded by Boston philanthropist Albert Burrage.

World’s End (Hingham)

Along with a taste of nature, World's End offers views of the Boston skyline, perfect for those who want just a mild escape from urban life. After a hike, visitors can step into a farm store or an art exhibit to round off their day.

Arnold Arboretum (Boston)

Over 280 acres await visitors to Arnold Arboretum, a free-to-visit "museum of trees" operated by Harvard University. Guided tours and virtual walks are available, as well as plenty of family activities for those bringing children along.

Blue Hills Reservation (Milton)

There's something for everyone at Blue Hills Reservation, where opportunities for hiking and mountain biking abound. When the weather is suitable, visitors can enjoy swimming or skiing.

Abigail Adams Park (Hingham)

This park has beautiful views and is deeply entrenched in history, but some Yelp reviewers are making the trip out to this park just to play Pokemon Go.

"The spawn rates for Pokemon are very high, lots of PokeStops, and some PokeGymes," one Yelp reviewer said. "You could also play other AR games like Ingress & Harry Potter Wizards Unite. If you are a photographer this is a also a great spot. There's a path, and several benches."

The Esplanade (Boston)

The Esplanade has plenty of events and opportunities for sports-goers, but those looking for a slice of nature will most enjoy its multiple walking and biking trails, waterfront gardens, and plenty of local flora and fauna.

Spectacle Island (Boston)

This 114-acre island promises panoramic views of the Boston Harbor and plenty of hiking and swimming opportunities. Relax at the accessible lifeguarded beach or enjoy the view from the top of North Drumlin.

Click here to read the full list from Yelp.

