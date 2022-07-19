Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Not Over Yet: New Round Of Storms On Track For Region Amid Soaring Temps
Lifestyle

Top Ten Best Places To Get Cool Treats During Summer Heat In Boston

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Ice cream cones
Ice cream cones Photo Credit: StockSnap on Pixabay

With Boston Mayor Michelle Wu recently declaring a heat emergency, people may be looking for additional ways to stay cool as temperatures will be in the mid-90s the next few days.

So, what better way to beat the heat than chomping on some cool, refreshing and delicious ice cream? 

For all your creamy concessions, check out this list for the top ten best places to snag ice cream in Boston based on Yelp reviews

1.) Taiyaki NYC (Seaport) 

2.) Matcha Cafe Maiko (Fenway)

3.) Toscanini's (Cambridge) 

4.) Amorino (Back Bay)

5.) Mike's Pastry (North End)

6.) FoMu (South End)

7.) New City Microcreamery (Cambridge)

8.) Far Out Ice Cream (Brookline)

9.) Gorgeous Gelato (Downtown)

10.) L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates (Back Bay)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.