Top Ten Best Places To Get Cool Treats During Summer Heat In Boston

With Boston Mayor Michelle Wu recently declaring a heat emergency, people may be looking for additional ways to stay cool as temperatures will be in the mid-90s the next few days.

So, what better way to beat the heat than chomping on some cool, refreshing and delicious ice cream?

For all your creamy concessions, check out this list for the top ten best places to snag ice cream in Boston based on Yelp reviews.

1.) Taiyaki NYC (Seaport)

2.) Matcha Cafe Maiko (Fenway)

3.) Toscanini's (Cambridge)

4.) Amorino (Back Bay)

5.) Mike's Pastry (North End)

6.) FoMu (South End)

7.) New City Microcreamery (Cambridge)

8.) Far Out Ice Cream (Brookline)

9.) Gorgeous Gelato (Downtown)

10.) L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates (Back Bay)

