Three Massachusetts Towns Named Among 10 Safest In The Country: Report

It's safe to say it! Massachusetts is home to some of the safest towns in the entire country.

MonkeyGeek conducted a study that ranked the top 15 safest small cities and towns in the United States by Crime Cost per Capita.

Four of the top 15 communities were Massachusetts towns, with three of them landing in the top 10. They were Andover (3), Arlington (5), Needham (9), and North Andover (14).

"MoneyGeek analyzed crime statistics and quantified the cost of those crimes to identify the safest and least safe small cities and towns — those with 30,000 to 100,000 residents," the site said.

It's not just MonkeyGeek that vouches for Andover's safety, the town of about 37,000 has a crime index score of 73 out of 100 according to NeighborhoodScout. This means that people have a 1 in 4,565 chance of being a victim of a violent crime in Andover.

Overall, MonkeyGeek found that small cities and towns have 42% lower crime costs than larger cities. More information about the study can be found here.

