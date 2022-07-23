The 'Gopchang Story' Joins Boston's Ever-Growing Korean Food Scene

Although Boston's latest Korean barbecue spot has New York roots, we'll let join the ever-growing Korean food scene in the city.

Gopchang Story opened their newest location at 973 Commonwealth Ave on Wednesday, July 20, according to the restaurant's Instagram.

Nestled into Boston University's campus, Gopchang joins the incredible lineup of Korean restaurants the area has to offer including Seoul Soulongtang and Korean Garden.

Gopchang Story opened in South Korea in 2004 and has restaurants in Virginia, New Jersey and New York. These locations have received rave reviews for the restaurant's offerings like their offal, gopchang gui, and grilled beef intestines – which appear to turn even the biggest skeptics.

"I normally dislike eating gopchang (intestines) because of the gritty texture and bitter aftertaste. But OMG. This restaurant is amazing and I have grown to love gopchang," one Yelp reviewer said about the New Jersey location.

Infatuation said the New York location offers "the most luscious cuts of meat you really won’t find elsewhere in the city."

Meanwhile, NY Eater called the restaurant "an essential part of Korean barbecue culture" and praised Gopchang's beef heart "that gets sprinkled with 'fairy dust,' a unique spice blend, as it gets charred and crispy on the induction grill."

"Words cannot explain how happy I am that one in Boston has opened," one Yelp reviewer said. "I went once this week and already am planning to go again before the week ends."

The reviewer went on to say Gopchang "did not disappoint" and gave their overall experience a 10 out of 10.

Click here to see Gopchang Story Boston's menu. Walk-ins are welcome.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.