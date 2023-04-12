One Drawing, 16 $100K Winners: Mass Lottery Players Win Big

One Keno lottery game drawing doled out $100,00 wins to over a dozen Massachusetts lottery players in only a single night.

Monday, April 11 was a lucky night for 16 lottery players who all won $100,000 in a Keno game drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning numbers for the game were 2556795, a set of digits that included every number between one and 10.

The Keno game involves picking from a field of digits between one and 80. For each drawing, a total of 20 winning numbers are randomly drawn.

All of Monday's lucky winners bought tickets that played a 10-spot game and matched 10 numbers. All 16 beat the odds, which are 1 in 8,911,711 to match all 10 numbers in a 10-spot game.

The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

New Brown Jug, 1014 Revere Beach Parkway, Chelsea

7-Eleven, 22 Bridge St., Dedham (2 tickets)

Dudley Polish National Alliance, 214 W. Main St., Dudley

Papa Jake’s, 146 Sandwich Rd., East Falmouth (2 tickets)

Foxborough Mobil, 123 Central St., Foxborough

Shop Kwik Superette, 534 Lynnfield St., Lynn

Princeton Station, 147 Princeton St., North Chelmsford

Royal Cigars & More, 13 Taunton St. #9A, Plainville

The Marina Restaurant, 543 North Shore Rd., Revere

Sun City Liquors & Variety, 17 Parham Rd., Tyngsborough

North End Variety, 33 E. Hartford Ave., Uxbridge

T&T Convenience Mart, 4 Putnam St., Winthrop (2 tickets)

Jack’s Variety, 140 Vernon St., Worcester

These locations will receive a $1,000 bonus for their part in the big wins.

