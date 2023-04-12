One Drawing, 16 $100K Winners: Mass Lottery Players Win Big

One Keno lottery game drawing doled out $100,00 wins to over a dozen Massachusetts lottery players in only a single night.
Monday, April 11 was a lucky night for 16 lottery players who all won $100,000 in a Keno game drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning numbers for the game were 2556795, a set of digits that included every number between one and 10.
The Keno game involves picking from a field of digits between one and 80. For each drawing, a total of 20 winning numbers are randomly drawn.
All of Monday's lucky winners bought tickets that played a 10-spot game and matched 10 numbers. All 16 beat the odds, which are 1 in 8,911,711 to match all 10 numbers in a 10-spot game.
The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:
- New Brown Jug, 1014 Revere Beach Parkway, Chelsea
- 7-Eleven, 22 Bridge St., Dedham (2 tickets)
- Dudley Polish National Alliance, 214 W. Main St., Dudley
- Papa Jake’s, 146 Sandwich Rd., East Falmouth (2 tickets)
- Foxborough Mobil, 123 Central St., Foxborough
- Shop Kwik Superette, 534 Lynnfield St., Lynn
- Princeton Station, 147 Princeton St., North Chelmsford
- Royal Cigars & More, 13 Taunton St. #9A, Plainville
- The Marina Restaurant, 543 North Shore Rd., Revere
- Sun City Liquors & Variety, 17 Parham Rd., Tyngsborough
- North End Variety, 33 E. Hartford Ave., Uxbridge
- T&T Convenience Mart, 4 Putnam St., Winthrop (2 tickets)
- Jack’s Variety, 140 Vernon St., Worcester
These locations will receive a $1,000 bonus for their part in the big wins.
