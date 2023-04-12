Contact Us
One Drawing, 16 $100K Winners: Mass Lottery Players Win Big

Morgan Gonzales
A hand holding multiple lottery tickets.
A hand holding multiple lottery tickets. Photo Credit: Unsplash / Erik Mclean

One Keno lottery game drawing doled out $100,00 wins to over a dozen Massachusetts lottery players in only a single night.

Monday, April 11 was a lucky night for 16 lottery players who all won $100,000 in a Keno game drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning numbers for the game were 2556795, a set of digits that included every number between one and 10. 

The Keno game involves picking from a field of digits between one and 80. For each drawing, a total of 20 winning numbers are randomly drawn. 

All of Monday's lucky winners bought tickets that played a 10-spot game and matched 10 numbers. All 16 beat the odds, which are 1 in 8,911,711 to match all 10 numbers in a 10-spot game. 

The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • New Brown Jug, 1014 Revere Beach Parkway, Chelsea
  • 7-Eleven, 22 Bridge St., Dedham (2 tickets)
  • Dudley Polish National Alliance, 214 W. Main St., Dudley
  • Papa Jake’s, 146 Sandwich Rd., East Falmouth (2 tickets)
  • Foxborough Mobil, 123 Central St., Foxborough
  • Shop Kwik Superette, 534 Lynnfield St., Lynn
  • Princeton Station, 147 Princeton St., North Chelmsford
  • Royal Cigars & More, 13 Taunton St. #9A, Plainville
  • The Marina Restaurant, 543 North Shore Rd., Revere
  • Sun City Liquors & Variety, 17 Parham Rd., Tyngsborough
  • North End Variety, 33 E. Hartford Ave., Uxbridge
  • T&T Convenience Mart, 4 Putnam St., Winthrop (2 tickets)
  • Jack’s Variety, 140 Vernon St., Worcester

These locations will receive a $1,000 bonus for their part in the big wins. 

