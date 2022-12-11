No More 'Fido Ran Away': Plymouth Nurse Writes Book To Teach Kids About Death

A Franklin-born nurse channeled pain from the loss of her father and brother and wrote a book called "My Hot Air Balloon Ride" to teach kids about death and grieving. She also now reads it to her 16-month-old daughter.

Alexa Getchell is familiar with grief, after her father died when she was 13 and her brother died on Christmas Eve of 2021. Getchell kept a journal in the years following her father's death, and in 2020 was inspired to turn her penchant for writing into a way to help the children she saw dealing with loss as a pediatric nurse. Her book is for loss of any kind, Getchell says, including a family member or even a pet.

"I'm 32 and now grieving again and it's very overwhelming. So for a child to not fully understand but be feeling these emotions can be scary and overwhelming," said Getchell. "People don't know what to say. And so then they don't say anything. I think that's a problem, so I hope that this books helps."

The book is Getchell's "baby," but in many ways was a community endeavor. Getchell found illustrator Fruzsina Kuhari through a Facebook group designed to support authors and illustrators working to publish children's books.

"People say time heals and I really have to disagree. Time really allows you to learn how to live with the pain," Getchell said. "But I what I really want to get across is that it's okay to talk about grief."

"It really is this love with nowhere to go," Getchell said.

Initial funding for the book came from a kickstarter, which garnered almost $10,000 in donations. The first 50 people who donated $40 or more were allowed to submit the name of a lost loved one to be included in the back of the book on a drawing of a balloon.

Getchell and her husband both grew up in Franklin, and says the Franklin community has welcomed the book. She has sold almost 1,000 copies and recently placed an order for 3,000 more. Her book has appeared in local book stores and can be purchased from her website.

Getchell says she would love to write another book, but for now will focus on selling "My Hot Air Balloon Ride."

"I really believe in what this book can do for families," Getchell said. "I want to pour all my focus into really getting it out there and working on getting it into hospitals, into grief groups and schools ... and really be accessible."

