Movie Starring Matt Damon, Casey Affleck Filming Portions At Bova's Bakery

A popular Boston bakery will trade croissants for cameras when they close for a full week because of a move filming later this month, according to the shop's website.

Portions of a movie called "Quincy," starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, will be filmed inside and outside of Bova's Bakery in the North End from Monday, March 20 to Saturday, March 25.

The shooting will result in several street closures and parking pans being enforced, according to a letter from the production company posted by Only In Boston on Twitter.

All-day restrictions from March 20 through March 24 will be on Prince Street between Thacher and Salem streets as well as on Commercial Street between Hull and Prince streets.

In addition, restrictions will be in place starting at 8 p.m. on March 21 until midnight on March 22 in the following areas:

Commercial Street between Foster and Charter streets

Prince Street between Salem and 28 Prince streets

Thacher Street between Prince Street and Lombard Place

Salem Street between Parmenter and Prince streets

Half block of Salem Street from Prince Street to North Bennett Street

Cross Street between Salem and Sudbury streets

Cross Street loading zone between Salem and Sudbury streets

Half block of Clinton Street from North and Surface streets

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.