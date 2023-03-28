Fifteen Hidden Patios That You Need To Find In The Boston Area This Spring

Outdoor dining season is upon us and there are plenty of patios where you can eat your heart out, but what about the patios you have yet to find?

That's where we come in! In the spirit of warmer weather and the start of outdoor dining in Boston, here is a list of 15 of the best hidden patios in and around the city, courtsey of Eater Boston.

Daddy Jones (Somerville)

Chomp on some burgers and gobble up Greek classics at this Somerville spot in Magoun Square. Stop by for BINGO on Tuesdays or Trivia on Thursdays, which start at 8 p.m., as well.

Brewer's Fork (Charlestown)

Wood-fired pizza, small plates and fresh seafood are just some of the items you will find at Brewer's Fork in Charlestown. Sip on some of the best beer Boston has to offer while enjoying their family-friendly patio.

Oleana (Cambridge)

"At Oleana, vivid flavors, aromatic spices and a commitment to the freshest ingredients compose a menu that celebrates the cuisine of Turkey and the Middle East," the restaurant's website reads.

Located a short distance away from Inman Square in Cambridge, Oleana's patio is the perfect shady spot for people to indulge in the restaurant's Eastern European fare.

Seabiscuit (East Boston)

Located just steps away from the Downeast Cider House, Seabiscuit might become your favorite Eastie spot. The restaurant's waterside patio is a perfect place to soak up the sun this spring.

Mare Oyster Bar (North End)

Mare might be known for their seafood, but their award-winning Espresso Martini is equally worth the buzz, their website boasts. With more than one million martinis sold, this may be the perfect place to eat during your next North End trip.

Lone Star Taco Bar (Allston)

"Lone Star represents the ultimate in mezcal, tequila and Mexican Street food," the restaurant's website reads. Patrons can visit either the Allston or Cambridge location for a good time.

Devlin's (Brighton)

Devlin's is the perfect spot for "when you don't feel like going all the way into Boston," the restaurant's website reads. Voted Best Brighton Neighborhood Restaurant in 2016, Devlin's is ideally located in the heart of Brighton Center.

Select Oyster Bar (Back Bay)

Walk into Select Oyster Bar and you'll find a smorgasbord of fresh seafood, but outside the oyster bar is equally as impressive with their tight-knit patio that opens at 11:30 a.m. each day.

Porto (Back Bay)

You don't have to travel to Italy for a coastal oasis, Porto in Back Bay has got you covered. This restaurant, run by James Beard Award-winning Chef Jody Adams, offers a quintessential Mediterranean experience right inside the Prudential Center.

Audubon (Fenway)

Next time you're in town to see the Sox, consider stopping by Audubon's heated bamboo patio that is less than a 10 minute walk from Fenway Park. Be sure to take advantage of their Taco Tuesday menu as well.

B&G Oysters (South End)

"B&G Oysters has a decidedly neighborhood vibe, combining friendly service with fantastically fresh oysters from both coasts," the restaurant's website reads. B&G's stone-walled patio is one of the Boston's best kept secrets as well.

SRV (South End)

SRV stands for "Serene Republic of Venice," the restaurant's website reads. The South End spot specializes in small bites, freshly made pasta, made-to-order risotto and more.

Publico Street Bistro & Garden (South Boston)

Publico in South Boston has something for everyone – at least is appears that way after looking at their menu. Their large atrium-garden bar is an ideal space to sit back and watch the game with all your friends as well.

Vee Vee (Jamaica Plain)

Vee Vee's quaint patio may be coming out of hibernation soon! According to their website, the Jamaica Plain eatery opened in 2008 by two long-time residents who have been filling their community's bellies ever since.

DBar (Dorchester)

For our LGBTQIA-identifying friends, you may be familiar with DBar in Dorchester. Aside from multiple events every week, guests can enjoy the restaurant's beautiful patio that is open all year.

DBar also recently shared that their patio will be expanding, making way for more "Tea Dances and nights" in the future.

