Bruno Mars Serves Shots Of His Signature Rum At Lookout Rooftop Bar In Seaport

Bruno Mars fans in Boston weren't "Locked out of Heaven," but instead welcomed with open shots as the pop star played bartender at Lookout Rooftop and Bar in Seaport this past weekend.

The music mogul was seen serving shots of his luxury rum brand, SelvaRey Rum, to lucky guests at the Envoy Hotel's bar ahead of his show at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway.

Mars was in town for three shows at the recently-opened venue, which took place on Wednesday, Sep. 7, Friday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 11. The "Leave The Door Open" singer is notorious for taking fans' phones away during his performances to help them be present at his concerts.

After wrapping up his string of shows in Boston, Mars is jetting off to Australia for two performances at Allianz Stadium in Sydney next month.

