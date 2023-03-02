Boston Woman Is 1st 'Billion Dollar Extravaganza' Lottery Winner

A new lottery game with the highest payout percentage of any game every offered by the Massachusetts Lottery just doled out its first $1 million prize.

Jary Rodriguez Temac, of East Boston, turned a serious profit when the ticket she bought from a liquor store landed her the first $1 million prize in the history of the new “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket game, according the the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Temac chose to cash out her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. She claimed her prize with her husband, Marlon.

The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” lottery game offers over $1 billion in potential prizes to those looking to test their luck. The game also boasts the largest instant ticket prize, $25 million, in Mass Lottery history.

The game has a three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes, and 15 $1 million prizes. Its overall prize payout percentage is 82%, and odds of a winning prize are 1 in 4.1.

Temac bought her lucky ticket at Neptune Liquors at 1 Neptune Road in East Boston. The story will receive a $10,000 bonus for its part in Temac's windfall.

