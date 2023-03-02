Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: WATCH: Car Burst Into Flames, Cause Delays Near Boston's Museum Of Science
Lifestyle

Boston Woman Is 1st 'Billion Dollar Extravaganza' Lottery Winner

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
Jary Rodriguez Temac and her husband Marlon
Jary Rodriguez Temac and her husband Marlon Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

A new lottery game with the highest payout percentage of any game every offered by the Massachusetts Lottery just doled out its first $1 million prize. 

Jary Rodriguez Temac, of East Boston, turned a serious profit when the ticket she bought from a liquor store landed her the first $1 million prize in the history of the new “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket game, according the the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Temac chose to cash out her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. She claimed her prize with her husband, Marlon. 

The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” lottery game offers over $1 billion in potential prizes to those looking to test their luck. The game also boasts the largest instant ticket prize, $25 million, in Mass Lottery history. 

The game has a three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes, and 15 $1 million prizes. Its overall prize payout percentage is 82%, and odds of a winning prize are 1 in 4.1. 

Temac bought her lucky ticket at Neptune Liquors at 1 Neptune Road in East Boston. The story will receive a $10,000 bonus for its part in Temac's windfall. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.