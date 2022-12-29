Boston Makes Top 50 List Of Guy Fieri's Fave Diners, Drive Ins, And Dives

Guy Fieri has visited over 1,000 restaurants over the nearly 40 seasons of his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives". Mashed.com compiled a list of his top 50 favorites out of all the show's featured eateries and Massachusetts was included among the elite few.

Boston's Yankee Lobster showcases Massachusetts' seafood prowess, and sent Fieri straight to "Flavortown".

The family-run establishment specializes in lobster and offers fresh seafood customers can buy by the pound as well as prepared seafood specialties.

Fieri called their cod cakes the "perfect storm," and although the cod cakes are no longer listed on the restaurant's online menu, the more classic crab cake is still available.

The lobster mac and cheese was "ridiculous," according to Fieri. Yankee Lobster still offers the pasta dish, along with plain mac, buffalo chicken mac, and bacon and jalapeño mac.

You can read more of Fieri's favorite spots at Mashed.com using this link.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.