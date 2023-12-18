'Kind-Hearted, Creative Soul': Theatre Community Remembers Boston Woman, Mom Of 3

Elise O'Hara, 37, formerly of Wellesley, died on Tuesday, Dec. 12, after the birth of her third child, Michael, at Beth Israel Medical Center.

“The O'Hara Family has always been kind and selfless members of the Church and the community, please consider helping them pay for the necessary child care and funeral services in this incredibly trying time,” a GoFundMe created to help O’Hara’s family said.

O’Hara worked for the MIT Space Exploration Initiative, assisting research groups at the MIT Media Lab, including Tangible Media, Biomechatronics, and Camera Culture, her bio on the university’s website said.

Having received her master's degree in theatre education from Emerson College, O’Hara was heavily involved in the arts community.

“Elise, you were such a bright light in our theater community,” a friend from community theatre wrote on Facebook. “It was a joy performing with you, directing you, and laughing with you backstage. You will be so dearly missed by so many.”

O’Hara has worked on plays such as William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and the “Little Shop of Horrors” musical.

She is survived by her husband Sean D. O’Hara, and her three children Joseph, 3, Kathleen, 1, and Michael, 2 weeks.

Funeral Mass for Elise will be held in St. Columbkille Church in Brighton on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m., with visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. Wellesley on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 4-7 p.m.

