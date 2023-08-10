Overcast 78°

Hit, Run Crash: Man Seriously Injured In South Boston, Police Say

A man was critically injured after a car crashed into him Thursday morning, Aug. 10, in South Boston and then sped away, authorities said. 

The vehicle hit the man on Columbia Road at the Exit 14 ramp in South Boston.
Morgan Gonzales
Morgan Gonzales

The man was walking along Columbia Road at the Exit 14 ramp from Route 93 North before 2:30 a.m. when the car slammed into him, Boston police said. The man, whose name was not released, received potentially life-threatening injuries in the crash. 

Paramedics took him to Boston Medical Center for treatment. 

The driver did not stop after the crash and drove away before police arrived, authorities said. 

The crash is under investigation. 

This situation is developing. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

