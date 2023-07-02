Hit-Run Crash: Man Critical, Driver Hurt In Motorcycle Vs. Car Wreck In Boston

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Arborway at South Street in Boston, Massachusetts State Police said.

A crash recreation showed the 2003 Accord made an illegal turn onto South Street and collided with the motorcycle, ejecting the 24-year-old driver and a 22-year-old passenger. The latter was in critical condition Sunday afternoon at Beth Israel Hospital, and the driver was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither was wearing a helmet, police said.

The Accord never stopped and speeded away from the scene. State police are searching for that car and driver.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.