Fog/Mist 68°

SHARE

Hit-Run Crash: Man Critical, Driver Hurt In Motorcycle Vs. Car Wreck In Boston

Police are searching for the driver of a Honda Accord that officers say crashed into a motorcycle early Sunday morning, July 2, and seriously injured two men before speeding away. 

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Arborway at South Street in Boston,  Massachusetts State Police said. 

A crash recreation showed the 2003 Accord made an illegal turn onto South Street and collided with the motorcycle, ejecting the 24-year-old driver and a 22-year-old passenger. The latter was in critical condition Sunday afternoon at Beth Israel Hospital, and the driver was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Neither was wearing a helmet, police said. 

The Accord never stopped and speeded away from the scene. State police are searching for that car and driver.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE