Have You Seen Him? Police Seek Man Who Committed Sexual Assault In Boston

The assault occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the area of Beacon Street and Public Alley 908 in Boston, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium to heavy build, standing between 5 feet 8 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall, possibly being Middle Eastern, with dark curly hair and facial hair. He was seen wearing a navy-blue shirt with a tie-dye design and baggy black sweatpants with two stripes.

The suspect was reported to speak English with an accent and also spoke in another language.

The incident is under investigation by the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.