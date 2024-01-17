The 31-year-old man arrived in Brownsville, Texas, in December 2022, but he didn’t have the proper documents to stay in the country, according to ERO Boston.

He was then ordered to appear before the Department of Justice (DOJ) Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) in Boston.

The Haitian native was arrested in September 2023 on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery on a developmentally disabled person in Dorchester, officials said.

But he was released with an ankle monitor on Nov. 8, 2023, after the Dorchester District Court didn’t honor ERO Boston’s request for an immigration detainer.

“Disturbingly and despite our filing an immigration detainer, this individual was released back into the community by the criminal court,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said.

ERO Boston arrested the man after an investigation in Dorchester on Jan. 9.

His charges in a local criminal court are still pending, authorities said.

The Haitian citizen will be in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until his hearing with an immigration judge.

ERO Boston plans to extradite him to Haiti.

