Francis Costa Jr. is charged with open and gross lewdness and disorderly conduct, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. A judge ordered him held without bail for 90 days after revoking his bond from an open case.

Police were alerted to an alleged flasher on Tuesday, April 6, at the Blue Line Beachmont Station. The alleged victim told officers she was waiting for a train around 6:45 a.m. when she noticed the fully-dressed man masturbating with his penis exposed, the prosecutor said.

When arrested, Costa told police he had only urinated on the platform. Officers didn't buy his story.

That could be because Costa has a 10-page probation record that includes convictions of indecent exposure and several open and gross charges, the prosecutor said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden apologized that the woman was forced to see Costa masturbate.

“I am very sorry for what this woman witnessed, but I am very happy that she acted quickly and called police, and I’m also happy that Transit and Boston police worked so effectively to bring the suspect into custody. An incident like this is intolerable at any time but the fact that it happened at peak commuting time makes it all the more egregious."

Costa returns to court for this case on Oct. 8.

