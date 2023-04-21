Forget The Baked Beans, Boston Is Really Known For These Dishes

These dishes, many from historic Boston eateries, have now become iconic to the city, according to Eater Boston. The list includes a wide range of dishes available at restaurants across the Boston area.

Roast beef sandwich at Kelly’s Roast Beef

Kelly's Roast Beef, known for its "three-way" roast beef sandwich, has become a Boston institution. With four locations in Massachusetts, and several more in New Hampshire and Florida, this chain has managed to keep a strong following since 1951.

Cream of wheat at Neighborhood Restaurant

"The cream of wheat here is god-mode," said one Yelp reviewer. "It blew my mind with its balance of sweet and savory," said another. Hungry guests wait in lines to get a taste of this surprisingly iconic dish that comes with a price tag of only $3 for a small portion or $5 for a large serving.

Baked Alaska at Oleana

With retro vibes but modern flavors, Oleana's baked Alaska comes complete with coconut ice cream and passion fruit caramel. The menu of this Cambridge restaurant may be inspired by flavors from Turkey and the Middle East, but its legacy is all Boston.

Ice cream at Toscanini's Ice Cream

Toscanini's is more than just dessert, it's a journey into the unlikely flavors that have made this shop the place to go for ice cream in Boston. Flavors of house-made ice cream change frequently, but have included peanut butter wasabi, goat cheese honey, and their classic B3 made with brown butter, brown sugar, and brownies.

Cannolis at Mike’s Pastry

Mike's Pastry has become a Boston tradition with a 77-year history. Maybe the secret to Mike's success is the house-made cannoli shells. They're made in-house, and Mike's website claims that they are the only shop in Boston’s North End to do so.

Lobster roll at Neptune Oyster

The lobster roll is a predictable but necessary contender for Boston's most iconic dish, and the ones at Neptune Oyster cannot be beat. Served on a toasted brioche roll at your choice of either hot with butter or cold with mayo, the Neptune Oyster lobster roll is the Boston lobster roll.

Boston cream pie at Parker’s Restaurant

This list would not be complete without a Boston cream pie, and Parker's claims to be the birthplace of the pillowy dessert. Even Parker's breakfast menu features the dish, saying, "It's not just for dessert anymore!"

