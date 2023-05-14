First Ever Formula 1 Arcade Coming To Boston Next Year

F1 Arcade, the world's first official Formula 1 simulator racing experience, will open its first United States location at 87 Pier 4 Boulevard in Boston Seaport on March 2024.

The 16,000-square foot space will feature 69 full-motion racing simulators, an "enormous" cocktail bar and high-end private rooms for up to 200 people. The food menu will consist of "refined hero dishes" such as Seabass Ceviche and Wagyu Beef Burgers.

"Opening our first US location in Boston marks the beginning of our US roll out," Founder and CEO of F1 Arcade Adam Breeden said. "Formula 1’s success globally and particularly in the US paves the way for F1 Arcade to continue to thrill fans and importantly, also non-fans."

Guests at the arcade will get the chance to virtually sit behind the wheel of an F1 car and race in a variety of popular Grand Prix tracks. The simulators will feature four separate game modes allowing all guests to race in teams, by themselves or part of an all-venue format.

“Formula 1 is enjoying significant growth globally, and we are constantly innovating to ensure that we are bringing the highest quality of sport and entertainment to new and diverse audiences," President and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali said.

"F1 Arcade does exactly this by putting our fans behind the wheel of bespoke racing simulators, so they can feel the thrill of an F1 car first hand, coupled with a premium hospitality offering to match our world-renowned paddock."

The company expects to open more than 20 venues across the country in the next five years. More information about the Boston location can be found online or by following @f1arcadeusa on Instagram

