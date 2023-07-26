Fake Cop Busted With Burglary Tools, Dangerous Weapon, Handcuffs, Ski Mask In Revere

Byron J. Boisseau, age 43, was arrested with a slew of burglary tools and police-like items on Sunday, July 23 after he impersonated a police officer by forcing cars out of his way on Revere Beach Boulevard and Ocean Avenue in Revere, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

State police issued a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for a white Ford Crown Victoria using flashing yellow lights to move other cars out of its way.

A state trooper saw the vehicle, driven by a man later determined to be Boisseau, driving the unmarked Crown Victoria with flashing lights on the front and the rear.

The trooper pulled Boisseau over near 500 Ocean Avenue and saw a black hat with the word "SECURITY" on it placed on the top of the back seat, facing the rear window. Boisseau was wearing a shirt with the word "SECURITY" emblazoned on it as well. He was displaying a silver badge on a chain hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Boisseau told the trooper he worked for a security company and that he had a mace gun and BB gun. The trooper told Boisseau to get out of the vehicle and noticed a firearm poking out from Boisseau's pocket.

The trooper grabbed Boisseau's arms and took the weapon, which was determined to be a pepper spray gun, away.

Boisseau was decked out in a police-style duty belt stocked with items including handcuffs, an expandable baton, and a Glock-like handgun. The trooper determined the handgun to be a BB gun loaded with metal pellets.

Along with the handcuffs, BB gun, and expandable baton, Boisseau had the following items in his belt and pockets.

A folding knife

A small black flashlight

A canister of pepper spray

Two handcuff keys

An alcohol breathalyzer test kit in its wrapper

Black rubber gloves

A plastic mace gun with a canister of propellant

Boisseau told the trooper he had the equipment for his job as a security worker.

A search of the vehicle revealed burglary and police-like items, including the following:

A bulletproof vest with two steel plates inserted

A large black flashlight

An aluminum holder used by police to hold paper citation forms

A black Balaclava-style ski mask

A large pair of bolt cutters

A small pair of bolt cutters

A backpack with a blue lives matter patch

A push-bar bumper of the type that attaches to the front of police vehicles

Boisseau was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Impersonation of a police officer

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Possession of burglarious tools

Disorderly conduct

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Attaching non-compliant aftermarket lighting

He was booked and released on bail pending arraignment in Chelsea District Court, which is expected to occur on Wednesday, July 26.

All the items were seized as evidence.

