John Jamar Cokley, 38, of Boston, is accused of seven counts of sex trafficking of a child, five counts of aggravated rape of a child, one count of rape of a child by force, three counts of posing a child in a state of nudity, four counts of posing a child in a state of sexual conduct, four counts of enticing a child under 18 into commercial sex, two counts of inducing a minor to sell a controlled substance, one count of dissemination of harmful matter to a minor, possession of child pornography, and purchasing child pornography, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden called the charges "extremely disturbing" and asked other alleged victims to speak with Boston investigators at (617) 343-6533.

Cokley worked as a paraprofessional at Brighton High School for two years and was affiliated with MissionSAFE, which works with some of Boston's poorest and most vulnerable children.

He is alleged to have used his role to groom five at-risk girls at the high school through Instagram, using their vulnerability and financial instability as leverage, Hayden said. This alleged exploitation began in the fall of 2023 and lasted until March when one of the students spoke with school administrators.

The student showed investigators messages they'd shared with Cokley on Instagram that included nude images and videos in exchange for money, the prosecutor said.

Police uncovered four other victims that matched the same pattern as the first.

Cokley would connect with them on Instagram and offer the girls an "allowance" if they would send him naked videos or pictures, the prosecutor said. He also repeatedly pressured them to meet up and have sex. He asked two of the girls to sell marijuana on his behalf.

The girls said Cokley would meet them wearing a ski mask to have sex for money.

Police found several videos and photos of child sexual exploitation material on Cokley's phone, including at least one video that he demanded one of the girls produce in one of the high school's bathrooms, authorities said.

Cokley would complain in messages to the girls that they were not responding to him fast enough, and he threatened to remove their "allowance" that he paid them through CashApp if they weren't more prompt, the prosecutor said.

A judge ordered Cokley held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing on Tuesday, July 2.

Victims and survivors of child abuse and exploitation and their non-offending caretakers can receive help at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County. The group can be reached at 617-779-2146.

