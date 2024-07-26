Ex-Boston Children's Anesthesiologist Traded Child Rape Videos In Messages: Court Docs

Christopher Sheerer, 35, of Boston, is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, Homeland Security investigators said. Sheerer was previously a cardiac anesthesiology fellow at Johns Hopkins Children's Center and has a home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

A federal prosecutor asked a judge to hold Sheerer without bail during a Tuesday, July 23, hearing but it's unclear if that request was granted.

According to court filings (attached), Sheerer joined a chat group on a messaging app for “dads, uncles, and babysitters” that exchanged child sexual abuse material. Sheerer has a young daughter he shares with an ex-wife.

Prospective users sent in nude photos of a child next to a note that included the name of the group to gain access to the chats.

Police found 38 chat logs on Sheerer's phone that included child sexual abuse material that "depicted children ranging in age from infants to pubescent teenagers and some videos included dogs, bondage, the lascivious exhibition of children’s genitals, and the sexual abuse of children by adults," the court filings said.

He also shared videos of a 2-to-4-year-old boy performing oral sex on an adult man. The abuser's face is not visible in the video, the filing continued.

Boston Children's Hospital fired Sheerer after the allegations were made public last week. The hospital, as well as Johns Hopkins, have scrubbed him from their website and social media posts since his arrest.

Sheerer faces decades in prison if convicted on both counts, per federal sentencing guidelines.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.