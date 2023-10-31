E-Bike Rider Killed In Hingham Crash Identified: Police

Yueyi Lin, of Hingham, was killed in the crash involving an e-bike and a pickup truck that left another person seriously injured on Monday, several media outlets reported.

Officers responded to reports of a crash on Rockland Street and Ringbolt Road around 6:11 a.m.

Paramedics took the two people riding the e-bike to South Shore Hospital after officers found them on the road with serious injuries.

Yueyi Lin died from her injuries, and police have not identified the second victim.

The preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that the e-bike and the truck were traveling west on Rockland Street when the wreck happened.

It was still dark and raining at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Police are investigating the incident.

