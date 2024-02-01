Dr. Sudipta Mohanty's lawyers argued that the dozens of people who sat near him did not see him do anything lewd, reports said. He was charged with one count of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

Mohanty had practiced at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, but the hospital said that he no longer worked there following the charges.

The doctor said being away from medicine as he fought the allegations was extremely difficult on him and his family, he told NBC Boston.

“My fiancé was sitting next to me on that flight, and neither of us can understand why this happened to us," he said in a written statement to the news station. "I have dedicated my life to caring for others as a physician, and it has been heartbreaking to step away while I dealt with these false accusations."

A 14-year-old girl told federal investigators that she saw Mohanty covered in a blanket during the flight and noticed his legs bouncing up and down, and he wriggled beneath the sheet. Moments later, the cover was gone, and she could see him masturbating, federal prosecutors said when announcing the charge.

She moved to a different seat on the plane and later told her parents after deplaning, prosecutors said.

