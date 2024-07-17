Edebiri, who plays chef Sydney Adamu in the series, was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series last year, but her profile and role in the FX series have grown.

Jeremy Allen White, who plays the manic chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in "The Bear," was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

Other actors from the series who picked up Emmy nominations include Lionel Boyce, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Bob Odenkirk, Will Poulter, Olivia Colman, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Along with multiple nominations for directing and writing, "The Bear" was nominated for 23 Emmys, one more than the previous record for a comedy set in 2009 by "30 Rock," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Edebiri, 28, grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston and attended Boston Latin School before going to New York University. She began her career as a stand-up comedian but quickly found work in comedies such as "Big Mouth" and "Bottoms" as an actress and as a writer on series such as "What We Do In The Shadows."

She also recently starred in the Disney/Pixar movie "Inside Out 2," where she played Envy.

The 76th Emmys will air on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8 until 11 p.m.

