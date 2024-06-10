Dimitri Shawn McKenzie, of Boston, was found guilty of attempted sex trafficking of a child following a three-day trial, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to life behind bars.

McKenzie responded to an online ad that advertised that two girls — ages 12 and 14 — would perform sex acts for cash in the Boston area, the prosecutor said. The post was made by law enforcement.

McKenzie offered to pay $100 for 20 minutes in a hotel with the fictional 14-year-old, authorities said. He met with the "seller" in the parking lot of a hotel, paid the cash, and accepted the hotel room key before police arrested him.

A judge will sentence McKenzie on Sept. 24.

