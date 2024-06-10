Mostly Cloudy 74°

Dimitri Shawn McKenzie Didn't Know He Was Talking To Agents

A 29-year-old man was found guilty on Monday, June 10, of soliciting sex from a 14-year-old in a sting operation, authorities said. 

Dimitri Shawn McKenzie responded to an online ad offering sex with children in exchange for cash. Homeland Security agents had created the post to ensnare would-be child rapists, authorities said.&nbsp;

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Dimitri Shawn McKenzie, of Boston, was found guilty of attempted sex trafficking of a child following a three-day trial, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and up to life behind bars. 

McKenzie responded to an online ad that advertised that two girls — ages 12 and 14 — would perform sex acts for cash in the Boston area, the prosecutor said. The post was made by law enforcement. 

McKenzie offered to pay $100 for 20 minutes in a hotel with the fictional 14-year-old, authorities said. He met with the "seller" in the parking lot of a hotel, paid the cash, and accepted the hotel room key before police arrested him. 

A judge will sentence McKenzie on Sept. 24. 

