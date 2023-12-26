Fog 39°

Dense Fog Over Boston Looks Straight Out Of Horror Flick As Skyscrapers Vanish In Mist

A dense fog swallowed Boston on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and made the city look like a scene from, well, “The Fog,” but also “The Mist” by Stephen King.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the dense fog over Boston.

Photo Credit: @Tim_Caputo / Twitter
Eastern as well as Central and Western Mass continued to receive warnings about the dense fog shortly after 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service said in a special weather statement:

“Visibilities are expected to drop into the one-half to 2 mile range in many locations, although some areas may experience visibilities of one-quarter mile or less. A Dense Fog Advisory may be issued if visibilities drop to one-quarter mile or less across a large portion of the area.Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility in foggy areas. Use low beam headlights and keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.”

The week between Christmas and New Year’s is looking to be pretty wet, with scattered showers through Wednesday morning, Dec. 27, and rainfall going into the afternoon and evening.

Thursday, Dec. 28, and Friday, Dec. 29, will see a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening with mostly cloudy skies, according to the NWS.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the dense fog in Boston.

The fog also caused some delays at Boston’s Logan Airport.

