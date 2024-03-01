Cha-Ching! Hyde Park Man Wins $1M Lottery Jackpot During Soda Run

Darrel Polk, of Hyde Park, won the seven-figure sum playing the “$1,000,000 Snow Much Money” $5 scratch-off game.

He chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 before taxes rather than the annuity.

Polk said he plans to use the money to pay off his mortgage and go on vacation.

He bought the ticket at Hyde Park Convenience at 59 Fairmont Avenue, where he'd stopped to grab a soda. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

