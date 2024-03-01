A Few Clouds 36°

SHARE

Cha-Ching! Hyde Park Man Wins $1M Lottery Jackpot During Soda Run

A Boston man who won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery said he already knows how he'll spend a chunk of the money. 

Darrel Polk

Darrel Polk

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Darrel Polk, of Hyde Park, won the seven-figure sum playing the  “$1,000,000 Snow Much Money” $5 scratch-off game. 

He chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 before taxes rather than the annuity. 

Polk said he plans to use the money to pay off his mortgage and go on vacation. 

He bought the ticket at Hyde Park Convenience at 59 Fairmont Avenue, where he'd stopped to grab a soda. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE