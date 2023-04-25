Celebrate Star Wars Day With 'May The Fourth Meal Box' From Clover Food Lab

Now, back by popular demand, enthusiasts of the iconic film series can experience that journey all over again if they order Clover Food Lab's limited-time "May the Fourth Meal Box."

The out-of-this-world box includes ingredients to make bright green Baby Yoda pancakes, offers "Bantha" meat gyros and egg drop soup for Grogu, and pita pizza planets for dinner.

There is also a Yoda soda and Millennium Fal”corn” (matcha green tea soda and cheesy popcorn) for a snack and a “Boba Fett” Boba beet pudding for dessert.

For customers looking to get a little boozy, Clover will be offering a Star Wars-themed Cantina Cocktail Kit for an extra $30.

The meal box comes in two sizes: a small box that can feed 2-3 people for $140 and a large box that can feed 4-5 people for $220.

People have from Monday, May 1, starting at 5:00 p.m. to Wednesday, May 3, to order or until supplies run out. Orders can be placed online.

