Camo Hat-Wearing Man Charged With Groping, Harassing Women On Boston Bus

Rufus Sanders Jr. is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct stemming from two alleged attacks last month at the Forest Hills Station, the Suffolk County District Attorney said Friday, June 9.

A judge ordered Sanders held on $750 bail, authorities said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden called Sanders' alleged actions "dangerous and disturbing" and harmful to the MBTA's image.

A woman told police that a man approached her at the Forest Hills Station around 6 p.m. May 25, placed his hand on her shoulder, cupped her breast, and then grabbed her waist to pull her close, the prosecutor said. She pushed past him and moved to a crowded area of the station, but he followed her.

He tried to grab her again, but another passenger stepped up and stopped him. Though, it didn't end there.

The man grabbed her bag as she got on her bus and tried to pull her off. She again broke free and rushed to the front of the coach while her attacker stayed in the back. A few minutes later, she heard a woman yell out, "Stop grabbing my ass" to the man who had groped her, authorities said.

The victim snapped a photo of the man as he got off the bus at the Roslindale Square stop.

The next day, a woman said she saw a man harassing two young girls. When she yelled at him to stop, the man sitting across from her started rubbing his crotch while staring at her, the prosecutor said.

She filmed the incident and gave the footage to police.

Investigators noticed the man in both incidents wore the same clothes: a camouflage bucket hat, a long-sleeve white shirt, and gray pants.

Color them shocked when a man in a camouflage bucket hat approached officers at the Forest Hills Station with an open beer in hand to start a conversation, officials said. Police recognized him from the photo and video, the prosecutor said.

It was Rufus Sanders Jr., officials said.

Sanders will return to court on June 30 for a pre-trial hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.