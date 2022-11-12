'What A Shame:' Cafe Madeline In Boston's South End Closing After 10 Years

An authentic French bakery that has served residents in the South End of Boston has decided to close after a decade, according to a several Facebook posts.

Cafe Madeline, located at 517 Columbus Avenue, will permanently close on Tuesday, Nov. 15, as first seen in the South End Community Board Facebook group.

The bakery is ending their decade of success for "personal reasons," according to Christopher B. Haynes, president and owner of CBH Communications. He called the closure "a true loss to the neighborhood" in a Facebook post.

"I remember being excited to help owners Hana and Frederic open the cafe because it meant we would be getting croissants and pastries just like you would get in Paris -- literally," Haynes said. "Best of luck, and many thanks, Frederic and Hana -- you will truly be missed!"

Pastry fans were heartbroken over Cafe Madeline's announcement, with many flooding the comments section of the original post in the South End Community Board group.

"This was the best bakery for everything they made," one person wrote. "They were so very careful throughout the pandemic and were a lifeline for folks with health concerns that kept them out of so many other establishments. What a shame."

"The true gem of our neighborhood," another said. "The only must stop place we took visitors. The best croissants outside of France."

