West Roxbury Man Claims Winning $100K Mass Cash Prize Ahead Of Expiration

One Boston resident is counting his blessings – and his money – after narrowly missing the deadline to claim his $100,000 lottery prize, officials said.

John Butler, of West Roxbury, said he bought his winning ticket and several others before going to Florida last year, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports.

Butler put the tickets in a drawer and never looked at them again until last week when his wife told him about the unclaimed Mass Cash prize. He searched his house, found the winning ticket and claimed his prize 11 days before it was set to expire, lottery officials said.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Butler’s wife saw the Lottery announcement in the news about the unclaimed ticket! What a great reminder to keep your tickets in a safe place and always make sure to check them,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “You will never know when you might be as lucky as the Butlers."

Butler took home his very lucky prize on Monday, March 6, the lottery said. He plans on using his money towards home improvements. The winning numbers for this drawing were 03-10-11-18-22, which Butler selected based on birthdates, the lottery added.

Butler bought the winning ticket at the Star Market, located at 795 Providence Highway in Dedham. The store got a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket, the lottery said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.