Spike's Junkyard Dogs Closing Allston Store After 20 Years

A hot dog joint that has been referred to as having the "world's best hot dog" is closing their Boston location after 20 years of service, according to a post from Boston Restaurant Talk.

The news spread that Spike's Junkyard Dogs, located at 108 Brighton Avenue in Allston, is shutting down after someone posted a letter from the owner on Twitter.

"It is with bittersweet emotions that I announce that Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston will be permanently closing on September 24, 2022," the letter read. "We have sold and will not be renewing our lease."

The letter went on to say the shop would be bringing back some old favorites during their last month in business.

"It has been an amazing 20 years in Allston," the letter continued. "It has been my sincere pleasure to host you at Spike's!"

Spike's rose to fame by serving their massive all-beef hotdogs on oversized, freshly-baked French rolls. Some popular dogs include the Top Dog, Texas Ranger and Buffalo Dog.

"The best hot dog spot," one Yelp Reviewer said. "The bun is so perfect and pillowy soft. Tastes like a good brand hot dog."

"My wife insists on a special trip to Spike's whenever in the Boston or Providence area," another said. "The hot dogs (and even veggie dogs) are delicious and so are the buns."

Now loyal customers will only be able to visit Spike's Providence location after the Allston shop closes for good.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.