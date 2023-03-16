Seeing Dublin: DC Irish Pub Files Suit Against Boston Eatery With Same Name

There's not enough bangers and mash to go around for two Irish pubs of the same name, according to a DC establishment that filed a lawsuit against a Boston restaurant.

The Dubliner in DC, which claims to be "America's premier Irish pub," has served up Irish brews, live music, and traditional meals for over 40 years, but fears its brand recognition is in question thanks to a Boston pub of the same name.

The DC pub filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, March 14 against the Dubliner in Boston, according to court documents published by Universal Hub. The suit alleges that the Boston establishment, which opened in 2022, intentionally operates on an unsanctioned affiliation with the DC pub.

"This improper conduct is knowing, intentional, and designed to trade on the reputation that Plaintiff has developed through years of successful promotion and sales of its goods and services under its Dubliner marks," the suit says.

Boston's Dubliner claims a smaller amount of fame, calling itself "Boston's premium Irish bar." The newer Dubliner also offers an array of beers, a lengthy whiskey list, classic Irish meals, and live music.

If the DC Dubliner is successful with its suit, the Boston establishment will be required to change its name and branding, destroy all its labels, packaging, advertisements and other materials, and turn over profits made while operating as the Dubliner.

Neither the DC Dubliner nor the Boston Dubliner responded to requests for comment by the time of publishing.

The suit is filed through the US District Court for the State of Massachusetts.

