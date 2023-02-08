Pet Store With 18 Mass Locations Files Bankruptcy, Closes

A pet store with locations across Massachusetts is filing for bankruptcy less than five years after announcing its opening.

Loyal Companion, a pet shop with a focus on natural wellness, announced on Monday, Feb. 6 that all stores with the name would close within the month, according to their website.

While individual stores may close on different dates, all will close by Tuesday, Feb. 28.

"With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores," the statement read. "We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need."

The store falls under the Independent Pet Partners, LLC family, along with its other stores, Chuck & Don’s, Natural Pawz and Kriser’s. Independent Pet Partners filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code, and plans to use funds to restructure its organization, using only the Chuck & Don's name for storefronts.

Loyal Companion stores in the following locations will shutter for good in the next few weeks.

Bedford

Beverly

Boston's South End

Cambridge

Canton

Concord

Dorchester

Littleton

Medway

Newton

Shrewsbury

Stoneham

Stow

Sudbury

Wayland

Wellesley

