'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary

An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page.

The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the East Berkeley Neighborhood Association, in the same Facebook post by Michael Ratty.

"Cathedral Station is closing, and there is a group that is proposing to use the building as a cannabis dispensary," said Fine.

Cathedral Station opened in 2014, and its website offers pub food throughout the week and brunch on weekends, as well as cocktails, beer, and wine.

Facebook commenters bemoaned the bar's closing, and wondered why the seemingly-busy spot closed.

"This is truly heartbreaking," one Facebook commenter said. "We love going there and never once thought they were struggling. This is one of the last few gay bars in the city."

"This is insane— where’s our business oriented LGBTQ community members out there willing to save one of the very few gay establishments in Boston?!" another commenter wondered. "It’s an incredible space and patio (with parking) that has never realized it’s full potential."

"Not sure of the reasons or financials but we live across the street and it is always packed. Sad news," Michael Ratty tweeted.

Fine invited anyone interested in the future of the former gay bar's building to attend a neighborhood zoom meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3rd at 6:30 p.m., and the Zoom link can be accessed here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.