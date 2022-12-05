Massachusetts Residents Can Get $75 For Getting Vaccinated, Boosted: Report

COVID-19 vaccinations can help prevent hospitalizations and death, and now they also get you a $75 gift card.

As part of a program called Get Boosted, Massachusetts residents can receive a gift card to local retailers now through Dec. 31 when they receive a first or second dose of the COVID vaccine, or a booster, while supplies last.

The program is designed to improve vaccine access in communities that are most affected by COVID, working with the Vaccine Equity Initiative to target high-need areas with the lowest booster rates and highest BIPOC populations.

The Vaccine Equity Initiative’s website states that the program acknowledges that in many communities of color, mistrust and hesitancy can stem from a history of medical mistreatment.

Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and Latinx individuals are disproportionately affected by COVID, as well as people with disabilities, people experiencing homelessness, and LGBTQ+ individuals.

The program welcomes families and offers gift cards to children as well as adults. Children older than 6 months can receive the COVID vaccine and anyone 5 years and older can receive the vaccine or boosters at the Get Boosted clinics.

Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult to receive the gift card. Not every Massachusetts clinic is part of the program, but over 200 vaccine clinics are currently participating with more being continuously added.

