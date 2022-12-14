'I Look Forward To My New Season': Revere Salon Closing After Nearly 40 Years

An "icon in the city of Revere" is closing its doors after making customers glamorous on the North Shore for almost 40 years.

Skin for all Seasons, a salon and spa on Revere Street in Revere, announced it will be closing its doors on January 28, 2023. The announcement, made on Facebook on Wednesday Dec. 13, stated that COVID-19 sparked the beginning of a series of changes that made it impossible for the salon to stay in business.

"As our name implies, there is a "Season" for everything," owner Michele Bianco wrote. "With mixed emotions, I look forward to my new "Season" and the beginning of a new chapter in my life."

Bianco thanked customers and staff for their loyalty, support, and dedication. The comments section was full of the sounds of former customers' well wishes and farewells.

"Michele I wish you the best in any and all future endeavors. I hope it involves retirement," said one commenter. "You did it all in this industry and you did it with style and class and kindness. I was honored to have worked for you in our hometown. You did what you loved and you are very loved for doing it."

"Always loved it there. Laughs all the time. Outstanding hair cuts and facials," a patron wrote. "Best of luck with your new endeavors."

"Our goal is to build a lasting relationship with you, our valued guest," the salon's website read. The slew of comments makes it seem as if Skin for all Seasons achieved its goal.

Bianco encouraged patrons who wish to follow their service providers to call the salon at (781) 289-8983 get their contact information.

