Have You Seen My Arm? Harvard Square Restaurant Offers Money For Skeleton Bandits

A Harvard Square restaurant has a bone to pick with a couple that swiped an arm from the giant skeleton outside of the tiki bar earlier this week.

Wusong Road posted a video of a couple posing for photos with the statue on Mt Auburn Street and rattling the bones overnight on Tuesday, Oct. 4. They finished the photoshoot around midnight and armed themselves with a piece of the skeleton as they left.

The restaurant owners want it back.

They have offered a $100 reward for anyone who can help them identify the bone burglars so they can reattach the arm to the decorative skeleton.

