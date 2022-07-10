Contact Us
Have You Seen My Arm? Harvard Square Restaurant Offers Money For Skeleton Bandits

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier
The restaurant Wusong Road is offering a $100 gift card for anyone who can help them locate the arm of the giant skeleton that's outside of their Harvard Square location. The restaurant said this woman and a man took it. Photo Credit: Wusong Road

A Harvard Square restaurant has a bone to pick with a couple that swiped an arm from the giant skeleton outside of the tiki bar earlier this week. 

Wusong Road posted a video of a couple posing for photos with the statue on Mt Auburn Street and rattling the bones overnight on Tuesday, Oct. 4. They finished the photoshoot around midnight and armed themselves with a piece of the skeleton as they left. 

The restaurant owners want it back. 

They have offered a $100 reward for anyone who can help them identify the bone burglars so they can reattach the arm to the decorative skeleton. 

